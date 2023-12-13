98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett + more tapped for GoldenSky Festival

December 13, 2023 11:15AM CST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

The star-studded GoldenSky Country Music Festival lineup has been announced.

The event will take place October 18 to October 24 in Sacramento, California’s Discovery Park and feature performances from Luke BryanThomas RhettKeith UrbanBailey ZimmermanRiley Green, Ashley McBrydeGabby BarrettHailey WhittersConner Smith, Chayce BeckhamElle King, George Birge and more.

Presale begins Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. PT, before the general sale on Friday, December 15.

For the full lineup and more information, head to goldenskyfestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett + more tapped for GoldenSky Festival appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
3

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
4

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
5

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do

Recent Posts