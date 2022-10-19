Luke Bryan Teams Up With Jockey For A New Outdoors Collection

Luke Bryan announced he is continuing his collaboration with Jockey apparel for a new outdoor collection.

The collection will include “long sleeve woven, corduroy, and flannel shirts as well as stackers, a long-sleeve performance fishing shirt with vertical ventilation, and long-sleeve henleys and crews, graphic tees.”

The company released a statement saying, “We’re excited to bring you the newest fall pieces in the Jockey Outdoors collection by Luke Bryan. His easygoing style, adventurous spirit, and love for the outdoors inspired the stylish and rugged collection. Each piece is engineered for easy movement and all-day comfort – no matter your outdoor activity of choice!”

The Outdoors Collection is now available online through Jockey’s main website and BassPro.