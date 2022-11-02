LUKE BRYAN TALKS CO-HOSTING CMA AWARDS WITH PEYTON MANNING

One week from tonight (Wednesday, November 2nd), the 56th annual CMA Awards will get underway in Nashville with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning co-hosting together for the first time. The two have gotten to be friends over the years, and as Luke explains, Peyton is a great choice to join him for “Country Music’s Biggest Night!” “For me and this guy to be hosting the biggest night in Country music, the CMA Awards, it’s fun. I mean, I got to do this by myself last year and obviously I didn’t do a good enough job so we had to go to the big guy here, but, nah, this guy’s a pro, so).”

Luke is also set to perform during the live broadcast from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9th on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to Luke, performers include Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen, to name just a few.

