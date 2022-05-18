Luke Bryan Talks About His Mom Shopping!

Luke Bryan tells Entertainment Tonight that his mother loves to shop. “She knows my business manager’s number, my manager’s number, my booking agent, my wife’s assistant,” Bryan said. “So, yeah, she gets the credit cards no matter what. Nick-knacks, collectibles, Starbursts, cigarettes. She loves flowers and she posted it [a couple of weeks ago] where she got my credit card and went and loaded up the back of her car. She spent a lot, but no she has fun and as long as she can be out the yard… Whatever I can do as a son… I’ve been really blessed to be able to look after my mama like she looked after me.”