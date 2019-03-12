Luke Bryan Stands Behind Reba Over Lack of Female ACM Nominees

Luke Bryan supported Reba McEntire’s comment on the lack of female artists as 2019 ACM Nominees. In an interview with CBS This Morning, McEntire said, “It doesn’t make me very happy, because we’ve got some very talented women out there who are working their butts off.”

Bryan echoed the same sediments when he sat down with Buzzfeed News saying, “It does get a little bit tricky when it is a naturally male-heavy format, but there are so many women out there that should feel the right to speak up.”

The lack of representation from women is a hot topic currently with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Kacey Musgraves all voicing their opinions on the issue.

Carrie Underwood is set to go on tour with an all-female lineup for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” and Keith Urban lent his vocals to songs with Kassi Ashton and Jillian Jacqueline.

