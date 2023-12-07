Luke Bryan Shares the Most Meaningful Christmas Gift his Wife Gave Him

What would this be, for you? Luke Bryan was recently asked what his greatest present was, that he’s ever gotten, throughout the holidays.

The American Idol judge says his wife Caroline Bryan‘s present “will never be topped.”

Caroline found Bryan’s brother’s 1996 pickup truck in Louisiana, by using the VIN number. She then drove to Nashville with Bryan’s dad to meet to fetch the truck… And she surprised him with it, on Christmas Eve.

“I don’t know how you’ll ever top it,” said Luke. “What an amazing moment for me and my family, and it was pretty special.” Bryan uses the truck as his turkey-hunting truck.

As for his favorite childhood Christmas gift, Bryan says, “My first Honda 50 motorcycle that I got back in 1984. It was just an amazing gift to have under the tree; and I never will forget seeing that as I walked out.”

Bryan lost his older brother, Chris, in a car accident in 1996. His older sister, Kelly, died suddenly in 2007, and her husband Lee died of a heart attack in 2014 – and that left their three children parentless. Luke and wife Caroline stepped in to raise the kids.

What has been the best Christmas gift you’ve ever received?