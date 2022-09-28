Luke Bryan Shares Bittersweet Personal News That May Be Difficult For Fans To Hear

Luke Bryan spoke with E! News about what is to come in the future as his children grow older.

“It’s a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it,” says Bryan. “You just have to make personal goals to get home and move, and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys.”

Luke adopted his nephew and two nieces after the tragic death of his sister passed away in 2007, and her husband in 2017. The country music star is also the father of Thomas ‘Bo’, 14, and Tatum, 12, who he shares with his wife, Caroline.

Bryan says he will probably slow down when the boys get into high school and play more sports. For now, Bryan has added 12 new dates to his show at the city’s Resorts World Theatre, beginning in February.