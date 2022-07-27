LUKE BRYAN SAYS THAT EVERYONE CAN ‘COUNTRY ON’

Luke Bryan hopes that the title and message of his latest hit single, “Country On,” resonates with people of all walks of life. He tells us: “Just the phrase ‘country on’ that’s so encompassing, you know? No matter if you’re a downtown lawyer in the big city, some days you can just tell yourself, ‘just country on,’ so it could be a lot of ways that that takes shape and form and a lot of times the fans are the ones that get real creative with it so it’s always interesting to see how they incorporate it into their world.”
“Country On” is the lead single from Luke’s upcoming album. It sits inside the Top 30 and climbing at Country radio.
Luke’s Raised Up Right Tour rolls on to Gilford, NH tonight (Wednesday, July 27th) with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Riley Green.
