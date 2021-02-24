Luke Bryan Says He’ll Be “Emotional” about Post-Pandemic Touring
Luke Bryan is among several artists who had to cancel tours last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Bryan says that, though he has enjoyed time off, with his family, he’s ready to get back out on the road.
The country superstar says that “No one will be more emotional in the room than me. Getting to get back to doing what you love is gonna be really powerful.”
Doing without the things he had, pre-pandemic, has helped Luke appreciate them even more – especially when they come back.
Bryan’s “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” was supposed to have kicked off last summer. It is now scheduled to start on May 30th.