Luke Bryan Says He Will Play a Show at Your House “If the Money’s Right”

Aug 22, 2020 @ 11:25am

Luke Bryan went under cover, as himself, on social media to answer fan questions.  And, while he was using the handle ActuallyLukeBryan, he answered questions from YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Quora and IMDb.

Plus, this was all while he was filmed for GQ.

A fan asked:  “Can I have Luke Bryan make an appearance at my home?”  Luke replied, “If the money is right.”

Another fan asked if his kids still think he is “cool.”  He said yes, because they are still young – but Luke knows it won’t last, once they become teenagers.

Another person wanted to know if he and Blake Shelton were really good friends.  Luke said yes.  He said they go hunting sometimes.

