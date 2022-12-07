Luke Bryan Reveals More About His Vegas Shows

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan recently discussed his Vegas shows and how they differ from any of his other shows.

Luke said, “Well, Vegas is just fun. I mean, everybody that’s in Vegas, they’re there to have a good time.”

He continued, “They’re there to make the most of their good time. When I’m out on stage, you can see people partying, and you can see people just out there enjoying Vegas. ”

He added, “And with me, that room is a little more intimate, and I can sit at the piano and really connect with the fans and make the show, it can be big at times, and it can be really intimate and very like, almost like you’re in my living room. I mean, I love every aspect of playing for the fans in Vegas.”