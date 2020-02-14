Luke Bryan Reveals Album Cover and Title Track for His New Album
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 22: Singer/Songwriter Luke Bryan performs during Country Thunder - Day 4 on July 22, 2018 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
Luke Bryan has revealed the cover of his upcoming album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, as well as releasing the title track, which is officially available today (Friday, Feb. 14th), and the 10-song track list. He told People.com, “The second I heard ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ it related to me — how I grew up, how I have so many roots and so many ties to my hometown, and being tied to your hometown is very important in country music. I fell in love with the song right away and now we have an album and tour derived from this song — it’s pretty amazing.”
Born Here Live Here Die Here is available now for pre-order and will arrive at retail on April 24th.
Here is the Born Here Live Here Die Here track list:
1. Knockin’ Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)
2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)
3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)
4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)
6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)
7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)
8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)
9. Where Are We Goin’ (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)
10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)