98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan reunites with Peyton and his pals in Vegas

February 9, 2023 3:44PM CST
Share
Luke Bryan reunites with Peyton and his pals in Vegas

ABC

Luke Bryan‘s having a little CMA Awards reunion in Sin City. 

“You never know who’s gonna be in Vegas. Thanks for coming out fellas,” he posted on Thursday, along with a photo of his CMA co-host Peyton Manning, Peyton’s brother Eli and Kirk Herbstreit

The “Country On” hitmaker isn’t just in Vegas hanging out with his famous footballer friends. He restarted his Resorts World residency Wednesday night, with two more shows to come this week on Friday and Saturday.

He’ll be back at the end of March for six more shows before playing some festivals and kicking off his Country On Tour in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hand Sanitizer in Car Frozen? Throw It Away - Here's Why
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts