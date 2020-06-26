Luke Bryan Reschedules Tour For 2021, Chicago Not on the Schedule
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 22: Singer/Songwriter Luke Bryan performs during Country Thunder - Day 4 on July 22, 2018 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
Luke Bryan has rescheduled his postponed Proud To Be Right Here Tour for next year. The trek will now launch on May 30th in Youngstown, OH and will feature originally scheduled openers Morgan Wallen, along with Caylee Hammack and Runaway June on select dates.
Luke shared the news dates on social media writing, “With the health and safety of my fans, team and venue staff being a top priority we feel it is best to postpone my Proud To Be Right Here Tour. We are excited to announce these new 2021 dates and are thankful for all the venues and teams who have worked with us to make these dates possible. We are going to bring you an incredible show in 2021 and I can’t wait to see you there.”
Chicago is NOT one of the cities on Lukes Tour.