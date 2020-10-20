Luke Bryan Releases Fan Favorite As New Single
Luke Bryan has released a new single to country radio called “Down To One.” The song is from his latest album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, which was released in August. “Down To One” follows up the album’s three previous Number One singles, “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita.”
Luke said, “This is one that keeps coming up as a favorite from so many fans since I released this album. From the first time I heard this song I could not get it out of my head. The melody just roped me in. Excited to officially have it as my next single.”
Luke recently returned to the set of American Idol to begin taping season four.