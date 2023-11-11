Luke Bryan Reflects On Success Of ‘Country Girl’

Luke Bryan is talking about the song that altered the course of his career.

He has been a mainstay in country music for more than a decade and had some radio hits before “Country Girl” came along in 2011.

Although the song didn’t reach No. 1, Bryan knew he’d crossed a threshold when the song got the most radio adds of his career at that point.

“After all the work to get to that point, I remember sitting on the floor, my wife and I, and we were crying about it,” he recalled at a press conference before hosting the 2023 CMA Awards. “It was a big day and it felt like everything was starting to really work.”

What is your favorite song by Luke, and why?