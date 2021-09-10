      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan Reflects on September 11th – 20 Years Later

Sep 10, 2021 @ 11:04am

Luke Bryan had moved to Nashville from Georgia just 10 days before the World Trade towers were hit by terrorists in 2001. He recalls being awakened by a phone call from his sister and that moment where, as he says, “the world changed.”

Luke tells us:  “I never will forget. I was in bed and my sister called and said, ‘Turn on the TV. A plane had flown into the World Trade Center,’ and I turned it on and like so many other people, I saw the second plane hit. And at that moment a lot of innocence is forever lost and that’s certainly when the world changed. And I remember almost getting in the car and going home and spending some time with my family, but I wound up kinda toughing it out in Nashville, but it was a challenging moment being away from your family when that happened.”

Luke will be performing a show on this year’s 20th anniversary of 9/11. He’ll take the stage at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on Saturday as part of his annual Farm Tour.

FAST FACTS

  • On Monday (September 13th), Luke will join a star-studded lineup at Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising benefit at the Grand Ole Opry House to help victims of the recent terrible flooding in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. The show is sold out.
  • Luke wraps up his Farm Tour on September 18th in Fowlerville, MI.
