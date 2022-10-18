LUKE BRYAN, RANDY TRAVIS HANG WITH POST MALONE
Luke Bryan and Randy Travis were among those taking in Post Malone‘s Nashville concert at the Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (October 16th). Luke posted a couple pictures backstage with Post after the show writing, “@postmalone thanks for having me. What a show. Totally blew my mind. So fun being a fan for a night.” Randy shared a video of him playing beer pong with Post and his friends with the caption, “@Post Malone is the nicest guy in the world — taught me how to play beer pong last night! And his fans and crew are incredible! So much love and positivity in the room. I enjoyed the heck out of his show!”
The Tennessean reports that Post Malone, a self-proclaimed country music fan, paid homage to Randy by playing his 1987 hit, “Forever and Ever, Amen,” through the arena speakers as the fans were leaving the show.
