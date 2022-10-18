LUKE BRYAN, RANDY TRAVIS HANG WITH POST MALONE

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Luke Bryan and Randy Travis were among those taking in Post Malone‘s Nashville concert at the Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (October 16th). Luke posted a couple pictures backstage with Post after the show writing, “@postmalone thanks for having me. What a show. Totally blew my mind. So fun being a fan for a night.” Randy shared a video of him playing beer pong with Post and his friends with the caption, “@Post Malone is the nicest guy in the world — taught me how to play beer pong last night! And his fans and crew are incredible! So much love and positivity in the room. I enjoyed the heck out of his show!”

The Tennessean reports that Post Malone, a self-proclaimed country music fan, paid homage to Randy by playing his 1987 hit, “Forever and Ever, Amen,” through the arena speakers as the fans were leaving the show.