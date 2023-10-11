98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan Promises Mom Three Things for her Birthday

October 11, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Luke Bryan has the perfect gifts for his mother’s 76th birthday.  “Happy birthday Mama.  I love you.  Beer, cigarette, and fishing money coming soon,” he writes, alongside a sweet photo of LeClaire holding up a fish with a big smile.

The country singer and his mother are super close, with LeClaire spending most of her time with her son, his wife Caroline, and their sons, Bo and Tate.

The family has a wild sense of humor and makes funny social media videos, especially during the holidays, for Pranksmas prank wars.

Would you watch a Luke Bryan family reality show?

