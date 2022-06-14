LUKE BRYAN POPS UP AT HIS NASHVILLE BAR TO DJ

Luke Bryan popped up unexpectedly at his own Luke’s 32 Bridge bar in downtown Nashville on Saturday night (June 11th) during CMA Fest. He had just performed on the main stage at Nissan Stadium, followed by a surprise appearance at the Spotify House at Ole Red before heading across the street to 32 Bridge, according to Country Now. Luke jumped behind the DJ booth for a bit before taking the stage for a quick performance with the house band.
Luke had one more surprise for the crowd — free beer! He told the crowd, “Just to let you know, I’m buying everybody in here a Two Lane tonight. All beers are on me tonight.” Of course, Two Lane is Luke’s own brand of beer.
Luke kicked off his headlining Raised Up Right Tour on Thursday (June 9th) in Charleston, West Virginia with special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.
