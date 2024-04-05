Luke Bryan picks “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” as his next single

Luke Bryan has released his next single, “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.”

Recounting in a press release, Luke says the song’s one that means a lot to him. Why? Because it mirrors the love story he shares with his wife, Caroline.

“This song was special from the first time I heard it. I knew it would resonate,” says Luke. “It’s about young love and that whole process of trying to make relationships work through the on again and off again cycles. My wife and I went through that journey during college and I know a lot of people out there have too.”

“Love You, Miss You, Mean It” will land at country radio on April 8.

Luke’s also featured on Jon Pardi‘s collab, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” which is now in the top 25 of the country charts.

For tickets to Luke’s upcoming Mind of a Country Boy Tour, visit lukebryan.com.

