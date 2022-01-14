Luke Bryan Overwhelmed with Emotion at First View of his ‘Up’ Video

Luke Bryan exclusively premiered the new music video for his hit “Up” yesterday (Thursday, January 13th), on Facebook.
The video is set in a barn, where a small-town gathering is taking place. The crowd is watching film footage, scenes of weddings, homecomings, and football games.
In in the same barn, at a different time, Luke performs the song and is watching his own movie. Director Shaun Silva captured Luke viewing his film for the first time, so his reactions are real and authentic.
Luke said, “When I saw the footage of my boys with both their grandfathers and then the closeup clip of my brother basically looking at me it was so overwhelming. I could not be prouder, not only of the message of this song, but also how this video turned out. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as I have.”
“Up” is the fourth single off Luke’s latest album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here.