Luke Bryan Opens Up About Balancing His Work And Family Life

(Photo by Rick Diamond/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp)

Luke Bryan, a dad to two sons, and legal guardian to his nephew and two nieces has opened up on how he is balancing his busy work schedule and spending time with his family.

Luke said “You just have to make personal goals to get home and move. There are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys.” He continued, “If it’s a busy day, we’re moving and trying to get through each week, but I’ll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports.” Luke added that his family understands that the life they are living is because of his work, and he shared that “The boys appreciate it.”

Luke is getting ready to head back to Vegas to start another residency at the Resorts World Theatre. He is also hosting the 2022 CMA Awards and returning to judge Season 21 of ‘American Idol’ next year.