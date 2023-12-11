Luke Bryan on the Car his Son Wants: ‘You’re Not Getting That’

Teaching a teen to drive is no small feat. But when those smaller feet want to tap the pedal of their own car, that can be the next stress-trip for parents.

Luke Bryan admits he’s got challenges, as the parent of a teen driver. His son, Bo, is getting more experience behind the wheel; but there are still some battles to work through.

In a new interview, Bryan explains that he and his wife, Caroline, are currently in “negotiations” with their son, about which car will be his first official set of wheels. “We got him rockin’ and rollin’, and now we’re just trying to figure out what will be the first vehicle in his life,” Bryan explains. “He tried to pick it out. We realized real quick, ‘Uh, you’re not getting that.’ He wants a big truck, and we’re gonna get him something; but we won’t get him what he wants. Let’s just say that,” the American Idol judge goes on to say.

