98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan on the Car his Son Wants: ‘You’re Not Getting That’

December 11, 2023 12:30PM CST
Share
Luke Bryan on the Car his Son Wants: ‘You’re Not Getting That’
Luke Bryan backstage GOO 2019

Teaching a teen to drive is no small feat.  But when those smaller feet want to tap the pedal of their own car, that can be the next stress-trip for parents.

Luke Bryan admits he’s got challenges, as the parent of a teen driver.  His son, Bo, is getting more experience behind the wheel; but there are still some battles to work through.

In a new interview, Bryan explains that he and his wife, Caroline, are currently in “negotiations” with their son, about which car will be his first official set of wheels.  “We got him rockin’ and rollin’, and now we’re just trying to figure out what will be the first vehicle in his life,” Bryan explains.   “He tried to pick it out.  We realized real quick, ‘Uh, you’re not getting that.’  He wants a big truck, and we’re gonna get him something; but we won’t get him what he wants.  Let’s just say that,” the American Idol judge goes on to say.

What was the first vehicle that you drove regularly?

More about:
#BigTruck
#CarolineBryan
#LukeBryan
#NewDriver

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
3

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
4

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
5

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do

Recent Posts