LUKE BRYAN: MY DIRT ROAD DIARY’ TRAILER IS RELEASED

Jun 24, 2021 @ 7:00am
The official trailer for the IMDb TV Original Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is available now. The five-part docuseries includes home videos, interviews, and personal footage to give viewers a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar. All episodes of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will premiere on Friday, August 6, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

Luke said, “The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career. Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

Luke serves as executive producer of My Dirt Road Diary.

Fans can shop Luke Bryan’s Amazon Music store to find CDs, Vinyl, and exclusive merchandise items they cannot find anywhere else, including a T-shirt specific to each state.

