Luke Bryan makes “Waves” at the top of the country charts

Aug 30, 2021 @ 2:06pm

Luke Bryan is once again reigning at the top of the charts, as his latest single “Waves” claims the #1 spot at country radio.

This makes a whopping 27 #1 hits for the country superstar and is the fifth consecutive chart-topper off his 2020 album Born Here Live Here Die Here, following “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” “One Margarita” and “Down to One.”

“Woke up this morning as a writer on the number one song in the country. Thank you @LukeBryanOnline and the whole team for making it a hit!” “Waves” co-writer Ryan Hurd writes in a celebratory Twitter post

“Waves” is featured on the deluxe edition of Born Here, which reached #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and the top five of the all-genre Billboard 200. 

Luke continues on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour through October. 

