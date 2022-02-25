      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan Loves Vegas!

Feb 25, 2022 @ 5:04pm

Luke Bryan says that he loves his Las Vegas residency because he gets to gamble. “I always have fun gambling. “I’m not a big, ‘Go out there and get all stressed out’ about gambling. If you’re around me gambling, I just like to make some fun bets, smoke a cigar, drink a beer, high-five my buddies, cut up with the pit bosses and the dealers.It’s all kind of like a, just a fun little release for me. When I’m gambling… I’m just having fun in the moment. It’s not like I’m trying to come out here and pay for a pick-up truck… My main thing is just to have fun.”

