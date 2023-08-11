Luke Bryan loves the challenge of winning fans over at Vegas

Luke Bryan will conclude his almost two-year Las Vegas residency on January 6. The headlining trek, as Luke reflects, is one he’s thoroughly enjoyed helming.

“I enjoy Vegas. At the end of the day, I love hopping on my tour bus, too, and going to different towns. I mean, I think I’ll have a little fingerprint or an imprint in Vegas of some sort, but certainly have enjoyed being at Resorts World and being out there,” Luke tells ABC Audio.

With many moving parts at his Sin City shows, Luke says he’s loved the challenge of performing to and winning over both country and non-country fans in the crowd.

“What I’ve loved about Vegas the most is quite a bit of the fans in there are not your typical country fans. And so I have to go in there and put my brand of entertainment on and win those fans over,” shares Luke. “I’ve really enjoyed the challenge of that and I’ve incorporated like me at the piano and kind of going freelance a little bit. So I’ve enjoyed all those aspects of being out there.”

The final leg of Luke Bryan:VEGAS will take place from December 29, 2023, to January 6, 2024, at Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale August 18 at 10 a.m. PT at axs.com.

