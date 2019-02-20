Luke bryan Loves Being able to Make Dreams Come True on ‘Idol’

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie of the television show American Idol speak onstage during the ABC Television/Disney portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 8, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

American Idol returns to ABC on March 3rd and with it, so does Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as the show’s judges as well as longtime host Ryan Seacrest. While the bond between the four has solidified even more this season, Luke tells us the most important aspect of the talent competition is the contestants. “It’s always about the contestants. That’s what makes the show fun for us – the surprises, the talent, the youthfulness of the talent. I mean, we have so many 15, 16, 17-year-olds that are unbelievable, and watching them handle the pressure and have fun and the tears and the joy and the smile and all that. We love the role – me and Katie and Lionel and Ryan – we’re having a great time doing this, and to be able to facilitate these kids’ dreams is very special for us.”

The new season of American Idol premieres on Sunday, March 3rd at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.