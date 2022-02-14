LUKE BRYAN KICKS OFF VEGAS RESIDENCY TO CAPACITY CROWD, ADDS MORE DATES

Luke Bryan kicked off his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday (February 11th) night. The sold-out performance featured a shifting stage that lifted Luke and his band to the rhythms of his hit songs and an elevated catwalk that appeared from the ceiling and floated back up 45 feet high above the crowd, bringing Luke face-to-face with the mezzanine and balcony levels.
Before playing his first show, Luke took some time to chat with reporters about his first headlining residency. He explained that he wants to be a big competitor on the Vegas strip.
“It’s no lie when they say it’s the entertainment capital of the world, and you better figure out a way to be entertaining because there’s, I mean there’s a million things around here to get entertained by, and it is a challenge. What I want people to be doing when they come into Vegas, and I think as the world gets back to normal, the more people start funneling to Vegas and conventions get going, I mean you want on the street for everybody to be talking about, ‘Hey, did you go see the Luke Bryan show?’ ‘Cause that’s what it’s all about. I mean, I want to come out and here and this place be packed every night.”
Due to demand, Luke has added nine new dates to “Luke Bryan: Vegas,” going on sale to the public beginning on Monday, February 21st at 10 a.m. PT. The new dates are June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25; August 31; and September 3, 4.
Luke’s previously announced Vegas shows are February 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26. Tickets and VIP packages are available at and AXS.com/lukeinvegas.