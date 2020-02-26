Luke Bryan Kept The Calories Low In New Beer
Luke Bryan’s new Two Lane American Golden Lager is making its way to stores in a handful of southern states in just a couple weeks. The beer is made with only American-grown ingredients, and it’s low in calories, something that was important to Luke.
He told Roy & Carol:
Two Lane American Golden Lager will first be available in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia on March 2nd. Luke’s new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, will be released on April 24th.