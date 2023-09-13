Luke Bryan is set to host new six-episode documentary series on Hulu

Disney’s Hulu has ordered a new six-episode documentary series called, “It’s All Country”, which will explore the iconic songs and artists that changed the face of country music over the last 100 years. Hosted by Luke Bryan, the series will also feature executive producer Peyton Manning and will be produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films and Walt Disney Television Alternative. No release details have been announced yet, and it is unclear if the documentary will be released outside of the US.