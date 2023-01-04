Luke Bryan Is Selling His Florida Beach House

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

If you have $18 million laying around, you can buy Luke Bryan’s beach house.

The country singer and “American Idol” judge is looking to sell his fully furnished Florida home.

Located in Santa Rosa Beach, the 4,645-square-foot beachfront home was originally built in 1994 and purchased by Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, in 2013 for $2.5 million, according to property records.

The four-story home is called “Snowman,” which is the nickname of Bryan’s late brother Chris, and comes with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as 95 feet of Gulf frontage, a pool, an elevator and more.