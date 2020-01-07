Luke Bryan Is In ‘Album-Making Mode’
Luke Bryan fans could be hearing a new album soon. Luke’s been actively working on the followup to his 2017 What Makes You Country project and that includes writing a bunch of songs. Luke told Roy & Carol:
That album will likely include Luke’s latest hit single, “What She Wants Tonight,” which he co-wrote, as well as the chart-topping “Knockin’ Boots.”
Luke heads to Cancun, Mexico from Jan. 22-25 for his annual Crash My Playa event featuring Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis and several others. The event is sold out.
Luke was named the most-heard artist of the decade in December by Country Aircheck.
He returns to American Idol for the third season on ABC beginning on February 16th.