Luke Bryan invites Jason Aldean to Crash My Playa in 2020

CID PresentsNext year’s incarnation of Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa getaway vacation will feature both a new home base and a superstar who’s never been there before.

As usual, Luke will headline two nights of the January 22-25 event. It’ll now be headquartered at the Moon Palace Golf and Spa Resort in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

For the first time ever, ACM Entertainer of the Decade Jason Aldean will close out one of the nights, with the other headliner and other special guests still to be announced.

“I’m so appreciative that the fans have shown up and supported this destination concert weekend,” Luke says. “To have one of my best friends, Jason, join us this year means it’s about to be epic!”

So far, for the past five years in a row, Crash My Playa’s been a sell-out every time.

Pre-sales for 2020’s version start on Monday, with packages becoming available to the general public on Wednesday. You can find out more at CrashMyPlaya.com.

