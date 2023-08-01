98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan Invites Cancer-Stricken Child to Return to his Concert for Another Hug

August 1, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Luke Bryan Invites Cancer-Stricken Child to Return to his Concert for Another Hug
Luke Bryan backstage GOO 2019

Luke Bryan invited a little girl from Denver to meet him, at his concert, there, after he heard her story.  Seven-year-old Mary Stegmueller has had terminal brain cancer since she was four.  She’s a big Luke Bryan fan, and wanted to see his Denver show on Saturday (July 29).

Mary had gotten a quick hug from the country star in 2021 – and wanted to talk to him again.

Mary is immunocompromised and can’t stand for long; so her family thought the concert would be off-limits for her.  But an anonymous donor gave them a private suite for the show.

Bryan saw Mary’s story on the local news station in Denver, and invited her backstage for a meet-and-greet before the show.  Mary took photos with her country idol and hugged him – again – before she started her 43rd radiation round on Monday (July 31).

Are you or someone you know immunocompromised?  How is life different?

More about:
#BackstageInvitation
#Immunocompromised
#LukeBryan
#MeetAndGreet
#TerminalCancer

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts