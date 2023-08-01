Luke Bryan Invites Cancer-Stricken Child to Return to his Concert for Another Hug

Luke Bryan invited a little girl from Denver to meet him, at his concert, there, after he heard her story. Seven-year-old Mary Stegmueller has had terminal brain cancer since she was four. She’s a big Luke Bryan fan, and wanted to see his Denver show on Saturday (July 29).

Mary had gotten a quick hug from the country star in 2021 – and wanted to talk to him again.

Mary is immunocompromised and can’t stand for long; so her family thought the concert would be off-limits for her. But an anonymous donor gave them a private suite for the show.

Bryan saw Mary’s story on the local news station in Denver, and invited her backstage for a meet-and-greet before the show. Mary took photos with her country idol and hugged him – again – before she started her 43rd radiation round on Monday (July 31).

Are you or someone you know immunocompromised? How is life different?