Luke Bryan includes Family in New Video
By Roy Gregory
Dec 14, 2018 @ 8:50 AM

Luke Bryan has released a video for “What Makes You Country.” It was shot last month at Luke’s farm located just south of Nashville and features his sons Bo and Tate, his nephew Til, and a few of their close friends.
The song, co-written by Luke, is the fourth single from his #1 debuting gold album of the same title.
“What Makes You Country” is the follow up single to three consecutive #1 hits off the album, “Light It Up,” “Most People Are Good” and “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.”

