Luke Bryan & His Wife Caroline Have a Strange Way to Celebrate Christmas

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Country singer Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 'What Makes You Country' tour stop at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

LUKE BRYAN and his wife Caroline have been doing a “12 Days of Pranksmas” and she’s been posting videos on Instagram. They’re pretty good. There’s one from a few days ago where he’s talking on the phone and she sneaks up and blasts an air horn. (Here’s the link. Click the inside arrow.)

Luke got Caroline back with a “kitchen Prank”. In the video, posted on Instagram, Bryan stands over the sink before screaming in pain, “Oh my God!” Caroline screamed. Bryan couldn’t keep up the prank very long before laughing it off and showing the Heinz catsup he used for fake blood. A disgusted Caroline posted the picture of Bryan with his hand covered in ‘blood’ on Instagram with the caption, “Terd face got me…almost. Luke fakes a bad cut. #12daysofpranksmas#heinzketchup,”