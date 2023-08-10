Luke Bryan Gives Health Update

Luke Bryan has been under the weather, and he’s been keeping his fans updated on social media.

The singer has been under a doctor’s care for a summer cold that forced him to cancel three shows over the weekend.

Luke is scheduled to continue his “Country On” tour on August 10 in Arkansas, followed by 10 more shows in August.

While he was sick, fans left messages of support like, “Praying for you. Please get better soon” and “take care of yourself!”

What is the best cure that you know of for a summer cold?