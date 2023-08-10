98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan Gives Health Update

August 10, 2023 6:30PM CDT
(Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

Luke Bryan has been under the weather, and he’s been keeping his fans updated on social media.

The singer has been under a doctor’s care for a summer cold that forced him to cancel three shows over the weekend.

Luke is scheduled to continue his “Country On” tour on August 10 in Arkansas, followed by 10 more shows in August.

While he was sick, fans left messages of support like, “Praying for you. Please get better soon” and “take care of yourself!”

What is the best cure that you know of for a summer cold?

