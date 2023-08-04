98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan gave one of his fans an experience of a lifetime. 

Taste of Country reported on Thursday (August 3rd) that 7-year-old Mary Stegmueller is a Luke Bryan superfan, who wanted to attend his concert, but is immunocompromised and can’t stand for long periods of time, so her family wasn’t sure if attending would be possible.

An anonymous donor changed this when they donated a suite to the fan’s family after hearing Mary’s story.

Luke Bryan also heard of Mary’s situation and invited her and her family backstage for a meet-and-greet.

