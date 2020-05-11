Luke Bryan, Gabby Barrett, Scotty McCreery and More to Perform on ‘American Idol’ Finale
(AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
The American Idol season 18 finale is on the way, with special performances by Luke Bryan, Gabby Barrett, and Scotty McCreery. The American Idol season finale will also feature a special performance of “We Are the World” by Lionel Ritchie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, along with past alumni from the show.
Perry will also debut her new song, “Daisies.” And the top 5 contestants will perform two songs, each, before the winner of the season is crowned.
Who do you think will win season 18 of American Idol?