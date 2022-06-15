      Weather Alert

LUKE BRYAN EXTENDS LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Jun 15, 2022 @ 6:25am
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Luke Bryan’s headlining residency, “Luke Bryan: Vegas,” at Resorts World Theatre has been extended into December with the addition of six shows. The new dates include November 30 and December 2, 3, 7, 9, 10. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Monday (June 20th) at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

Luke tells us that fans who have seen him perform on tour over the years will find this to be a completely different experience.

“Playing my Vegas residency is . . . it’s really, really fun. I mean, our production value and our sound value and just the enormity of the stage and the lights is certainly so unique. It’s just a massive look and I think when fans have never seen me is such a big theater with all the bells and whistles and tricks and fun things to do . . . It’s a pretty special show.”\

Previously announced “Luke Bryan: Vegas” show dates that are currently on sale include June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25; August 31; and September 3, 4.

He takes the stage in Vegas tonight (Wednesday, June 15th) and again on Friday (June 17th) and Saturday (June 18th).

