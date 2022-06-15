LUKE BRYAN EXTENDS LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Luke tells us that fans who have seen him perform on tour over the years will find this to be a completely different experience.
“Playing my Vegas residency is . . . it’s really, really fun. I mean, our production value and our sound value and just the enormity of the stage and the lights is certainly so unique. It’s just a massive look and I think when fans have never seen me is such a big theater with all the bells and whistles and tricks and fun things to do . . . It’s a pretty special show.”\
Previously announced “Luke Bryan: Vegas” show dates that are currently on sale include June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25; August 31; and September 3, 4.
He takes the stage in Vegas tonight (Wednesday, June 15th) and again on Friday (June 17th) and Saturday (June 18th).
CHECK IT OUT
I just can’t get enough of Vegas, so I’ve added even more dates! Tickets for the new shows @ResortsWorldLV go on sale Monday 6/20. See you there this weekend to kick off round 2. https://t.co/qHlD1NBJsS pic.twitter.com/Itijo3HSq6
— Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) June 14, 2022
