LUKE BRYAN, ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TO PLAY AT CMA FEST

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson are all confirmed to play the main stage at Nissan Stadium during this year’s CMA Fest in downtown Nashville. This year marks the event’s 50th anniversary and will take place June 8-11.

As a frequent performer at CMA Fest dating back to when it was called “Fan Fair,” Keith Urban tells us this event is one he looks forward to every year. [“I love it! It’s like summer camp. I mean, it is! It’s a chance to obviously see a lot of people I don’t normally see. I don’t know. It’s just palpable. Since Fan Fair, it’s just been that sort of week-plus of energy; the town just explodes, and what it is we love about this genre and the community aspect of it. I always love it.”] SOUNDCUE: (:25 OC: I always love it)

The Chevy Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest will feature performances from the likes of Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Travis Denning, Morgan Evans, and Caylee Hammack, while the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park features Blanco Brown, Kassi Ashton, Tyler Farr, Shenandoah, Caitlyn Smith, and Rita Wilson, to name a few.

For complete lineup and ticket information visit CMAworld.com.

