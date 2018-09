Luke Bryan believes that kids are the future and he is putting his money where his mouth is. Luke created a scholarship for Illinois State University. The Luke Bryan Tour Scholarship will be awarded to students who are majoring in agriculture. Luke was the youngest son of a farmer in Georgia. So far, four ISU students have received an award.

As of May Luke has awarded over 50 scholarships to students across the country. Which celebrity do you think does the most good with their celebrity status?