Luke Bryan Counts On His Sons For Feedback About His Music
Getty Images
Luke Bryan’s two sons, Bo and Tate, actually have a lot of input when it comes to their dad’s music. Luke says they all often listen to his songs in his truck and the boys quickly develop their favorites, which helps Luke when it comes to including songs on albums and selecting singles. He tells us:
Luke says that his last chart-topper, “One Margarita,” was at the top of his sons’ list of favorites off his latest album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.
He’s currently climbing the charts with “Down To One.” Check out an acoustic version of the song Luke shared on Instagram, Click HERE.