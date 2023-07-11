Luke Bryan + Conner Smith sing “Buy Dirt” onstage

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

July 11, 2023 11:30AM CDT
What happens when you have a talented group of artists opening for you? You bring them onstage for a surprise duet, which is what happened on Luke Bryan‘s Country On Tour. 

Luke recently invited opener Conner Smith to perform his #1 hit “Buy Dirt” with him onstage.

“Buy Dirt w/ @lukebryan this weekend. Fired up to see y’all on the Country On tour this summer,” Conner captions an Instagram video of his performance with Luke. 

The clip opens with Luke wrapping up the first verse before tossing the mic over to Conner to sing Jordan Davis‘ parts.

“Buy dirt/ Find the one you can’t live without/ Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground/ Do what you love but call it work/ And throw a little money in the plate at church,” Conner sings over an acoustic guitar as the crowd sings along.

Conner’s next date on the Country On Tour is on Thursday, July 13, at Hershey, Pennsylvania. For tickets and the full Country On Tour schedule, visit lukebryan.com.

