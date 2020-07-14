      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan Claims Second Week At Number One With ‘One Margarita’

Jul 14, 2020 @ 6:48am
Getty Images

Luke Bryan holds firm to the Number One spot on both the Country Aircheck and Billboard country charts for the second week in a row with his latest hit, “One Margarita.” The song is the follow-up to his previous chart-toppers, “What She Wants Tonight” and “Knockin’ Boots,” all from his upcoming studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, due out on August 7th. Luke told WCCQ’s Roy Gregory he knew this song was going to be big:

