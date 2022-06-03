      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan catches the biggest fish of his life: “11.6 baby”

Jun 3, 2022 @ 11:00am

ABC

Luke Bryan has earned countless awards, accolades and honors for his work in the country music genre, but there’s one milestone he’s been waiting his whole life to reach — and he just hit it.

That big moment, of course, is catching a fish over 10 pounds. Luke’s an avid fisherman, so much so that he recorded a song called “Bill Dance” — named after the famed professional fisherman — for his Born Here Live Here Die Here album in 2020.

Luke posted video of the special moment with a clip of that song playing in the background when he finally caught the fish of his dreams — an 11.6-pound largemouth bass.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment,” he wrote in the caption of his post. “11.6 baby.”

Luke’s currently taking a well-deserved fishing break after wrapping the latest season of American Idol, where he serves as a judge.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
Study:  Gray Hair Can Actually Be Reversed. Wait, What?!
Matthew McConaughey Visits his Hometown Of Uvalde, TX, to Honor Shooting Victims
Kenny Chesney Breaks Record for Biggest Crowd at Nashville's NFL Stadium
Connect With Us Listen To Us On