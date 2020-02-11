      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley to headline inaugural festival Lasso Montreal

Feb 11, 2020 @ 2:07pm

ABC/Mark LevineCountry music is heading up to Canada: A new country music festival is set to launch in Montreal, Quebec this summer. 

Lasso Montreal features an impressive bill that sees Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley headlining, along with Old DominionMorgan WallenRunaway JuneJordan Davis and many others performing. 

The two-day festival will take place on August 14 and 15 at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau. Rising acts Blanco BrownTenille ArtsGabby Barrett and Canadian native Brett Kissel will also appear. 

Lasso Montreal will announce the lineup for its third stage in the coming weeks. Passes for the festival are on sale now at LassoMontreal.com.

