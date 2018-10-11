Luke Bryan Asks for Prayers as Michael hits Southeast after bashing northern Florida

The former Hurricane Michael is being blamed for at least two deaths as it continues its move over the Southeast. The storm made landfall on the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. It weakened over land and became a tropical storm very late on Wednesday.

The terrifying Category 4 hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph when it crashed ashore near Mexico Beach, a lightly populated tourist town about midway along the Panhandle.

According to CBS News, As of 5 a.m. EDT, Michael’s core was approximately 30 miles west of Augusta and 90 miles northeast of Macon heading northeast at a rapid 21 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Michael has left some 664,000 homes and businesses without power as it continues its march over the Southeast.

As of 6 a.m. EDT Thursday, some 323,000 customers had no power in Florida, 60,000 in Alabama, 236,000 in Georgia and 45,000 in South Carolina.

Georgia native Luke Bryan is asking for prayers for those affected by the storm including his loved ones.

Hey everyone. Pray for my people. So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico beach. And now it’s bearing down on Albany and Leesburg. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 11, 2018

