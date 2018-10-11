Luke Bryan Asks for Prayers as Michael hits Southeast after bashing northern Florida
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 11, 2018 @ 6:44 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Country singer Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 'What Makes You Country' tour stop at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The former Hurricane Michael is being blamed for at least two deaths as it continues its move over the Southeast. The storm made landfall on the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. It weakened over land and became a tropical storm very late on Wednesday.
The terrifying Category 4 hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph when it crashed ashore near Mexico Beach, a lightly populated tourist town about midway along the Panhandle.
According to CBS News, As of 5 a.m. EDT, Michael’s core was approximately 30 miles west of Augusta and 90 miles northeast of Macon heading northeast at a rapid 21 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
Michael has left some 664,000 homes and businesses without power as it continues its march over the Southeast.
As of 6 a.m. EDT Thursday, some 323,000 customers had no power in Florida, 60,000 in Alabama, 236,000 in Georgia and 45,000 in South Carolina.
Georgia native Luke Bryan is asking for prayers for those affected by the storm including his loved ones.

“Hey everyone pray for my people,” Luke tweeted. “So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico Beach. And it’s now bearing down on Albany and Leesburg.”
Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm yesterday, and is now a Category 3 as it rolls through Georgia. More on Luke Bryan from Taste of Country.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Could This Be The Reason Why Phones Are Banned On Planes? The Best Place to Retire Is… Garth Gears Up for Anthology Release, Garth-Tober Continues! How Would You Like to Get Paid to Travel the World? Carrie Underwood Shows Baby Bump/Taylor Swift Wins Big at AMAs Faith Hill Shares Rare Pictures To Celebrate 22nd Anniversary
Comments